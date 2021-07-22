UK: Food Supply Chains Starting to Fail Over ‘Pingdemic,’ Meat Industry Says

Food supply chains are “starting to fail” because of workers isolating over coronavirus contacts, an industry leader has warned, as he criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s effort to ease the “pingdemic.”

A meat industry trade body said it cannot rely on Johnson’s new exemption for some fully vaccinated critical workers because the bar has been set “very, very high.”

Johnson apologised to businesses for the “inconvenience” on Wednesday but told them to stick with isolation rules after confusion was sown by his own ministers.

In the face of widespread criticism over staff shortages as COVID-19 cases soar, the Prime Minister this week announced a plan for a “small number” of critical workers to be able to continue their functions.

But British Meat Processors Association chief executive Nick Allen criticised “confusing messages” from the government as he said ministers have not clarified who is applicable.

“There’s an air of despondency creeping through the industry really. Until now we’ve managed to keep the food supply chain running but there’s a sense of, we’re starting to fail on that front,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --