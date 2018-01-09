UK Cops Now Dropping Cases if It Takes Them Longer Than 20 Minutes to View Video

A “crime assessment policy” by London’s Metropolitan Police Service reportedly requires that officers halt investigations into so-called “lower-level” offenses in cases where either there happens to be no surveillance footage, or the available closed circuit television recording is too long to watch.

“Britain’s biggest police force will not investigate crimes including public order offences, shoplifting and low-level assaults if officers are required to look at CCTV for more than 20 minutes,” The U.K. Times reported last week.

This stunning policy was discovered via a Freedom of Information request filed by the Times, which further found that the MPS also intends to automatically drop investigations into offenses where “the cost of the damage or amount taken” is less than 50 British pounds, or roughly $70.

That goes against the whole idea of “broken windows policing,” the theory that police paying attention to small crimes of disorder helps prevent a culture of crime from taking root that leads — eventually — to violent crimes taking place. In other words, if small crimes go uninvestigated, how many truly violent crimes — acid attacks, for instance — will eventually take place? And how many will go unsolved for lack of police manpower available? – READ MORE

RELATED: Prime Minister Theresa May is set to cave to pressure from left-wingers in her own party and cabinet in their bid to fudge UK immigration figures.

Leading leftist Tories have been campaigning for the Prime Minister to remove student numbers from the nation’s immigration data, artificially reducing statistics to help the government reach its long-standing aspiration of lowering numbers into the tens of thousands.

The strategy may be an attempt to defang immigration hawks and Brexit campaigners amongst them by diluting one of their key campaign talking points: Britain’s migration crisis.

Over the past few decades immigration has reached unprecedented levels in the UK, placing strain on national infrastructure, the National Health Service, schools, and community cohesion.

Now, Scottish Conservative MPs led by Ruth Davidson alongside left-wing Home Secretary Amber Rudd want to artificially remove around 75,000 people a year from the figures to help fool the public. – READ MORE

