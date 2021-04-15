UK Cops Break Down Door, Arrest Man For Violating COVID Quarantine Rules

A video shows police in the UK smashing down a man’s door and arresting him for violating COVID quarantine rules.

The shocking clip shows a woman, presumed to be the man’s wife or girlfriend, recording the front door to the property as glass flies into the house while officers break in.

The woman accuses the police of committing criminal damage and threatens to take them to court as a panicked dog runs up the stairs, narrowly avoiding being hit by the glass.

“You’re supposed to be here to protect us!” the woman shouts as the police enter the house.

The two officers ask the woman to step out of the way as she demands their badge numbers.

“Where’s your warrant?” she asks them.

“Martin, you’re under arrest for a breach of COVID regulations, you failed to quarantine in a designated hotel when instructed to do so,” the man is told as handcuffs are slapped on him.

It’s not known where the incident took place, but judging by the accents of those involved it likely took place in or near Liverpool.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --