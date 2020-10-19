UK Bans Sex For At-Risk Couples

Coronavirus cases are surging across Europe and the UK, which forced the government this week to roll out a new “three-tier” lockdown system that banned casual sex with people from different households, according to the Evening Standard.

The new measure states anyone from a tier two (high risk) or tier three (very high risk) virus-infested area is not permitted by the government to spend the night at each other’s private residence. They are also not authorized to mix with other households indoors, whether a private home or public venue, unless they are in that person’s “social bubble.”

As early as May, we described how “social bubbles” were coming and will likely be enforced in Europe. Now the UK is unleashing network bubbles that allow other households to mingle.

A spokesperson from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office told reporters Friday:

“The rules on household mixing in Tier 2 set out that you should mix with your own household only unless you’ve formed a support bubble and that does apply to some couples.”

It appears a whole lot more people are going to live without sex as both London and Essex are expected to become Tier 2 regions at midnight Friday.

And it’s not just London set to move into Tier 2 status; Essex, Barrow-in-Furness, Chesterfield, Elmbridge, Erewash, North East Derbyshire, and York will join as well. – READ MORE

