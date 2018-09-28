UH-OH: Sen. Susan Collins Now Says She’s ‘Unnerved’ By Kavanaugh Allegations, May Want More Testimony

CNN reports that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a key swing vote in the Senate on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, told fellow Republicans in a meeting Wednesday that she’s “unnerved” by allegations being raised against Kavanaugh, and that she might want to hear from Kavanaugh’s friend, Mark Judge.

Both Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are key Republican votes needed to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Both are expected to weigh Thursday’s hearings, assessing claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman 35 years ago, when they were both in their teens, before making a decision whether to vote “yes” on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Collins reportedly told her colleagues that a sworn statement, released by a third accuser yesterday, affected her in a “way that others up to that point had not.”

“Collins said given the weight of the allegations, it made sense to subpoena Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge — an alleged witness to the incidents — and bring him in for testimony,” a source told CNN.- READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE