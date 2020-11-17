UFC Fighter May Attend Conservative Rallies With Other Fighters After Seeing Left-Wing Attacks

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, a conservative, said on Saturday that he may start attending conservative marches like the one held yesterday in Washington, D.C., with other fighters after he saw left-wing extremists attack people.

Masvidal made the remark in a quote retweet of a video that showed some of the attacks yesterday.

“I bet I can get a couple of teammates and start attending these things #supernecessary,” Masvidal wrote. “And I say this not to promote violence. To keep the peace. We are all in this together #theressurection.”

The attacks happened late in the afternoon and well into the night after the majority of people had already left the “Million MAGA March” to show their support for President Donald Trump. Later in the night, members of a purported right-wing group went after some in the leftist groups.- READ MORE

