UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal Defends Goya Foods: Company’s Actions ‘Speak Louder than Woke Mob’

UFC star Jorge Masvidal defended the Goya Foods company Friday after it received boycott threats because of its CEO’s support for President Trump.

Actions of @GoyaFoods speak louder than the #woke mob,” Masvidal wrote in a tweet alongside a 2018 report detailing how the company donated one million pounds of food to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria:

In a prior tweet, the self-described Cuban American urged his followers not to listen to the “#woke mob,” adding that Goya beans were the best beans

At the White House on Thursday, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue said, “We are all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” according to Breitbart News. – READ MORE

