UFC Champion Conor McGregor: Trump ‘Phenomenal President’, Possibly ‘Greatest Of All Time’

UFC champion Conor McGregor expressed strong support for President Donald Trump on Monday night, saying that he was a phenomenal president and possibly the greatest of all time.

McGregor’s remarks came in response to Trump tweeting: “It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

McGregor responded: “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America.”

