UCLA Students Demand Dismissal of Professors Who Refuse to Cancel Final Exams Over Floyd Death

University of California Los Angeles students are demanding that professors cancel or extend final exams for minority students in light of the death of George Floyd and some are pressuring the school to fire professors who refuse.

Anderson School of Management professor Gordon Klein was doxxed by students after he refused to allow minority students to abstain from taking final exams. A student in Klein’s Management 127 class, who wishes to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, requested accommodations for minority students during “these trying times.” In the exchange, Klein questioned the appropriateness of using race to determine how students should be treated.

“Thanks for your suggestion in your email below that I give black students special treatment, given the tragedy in Minnesota,” Klein wrote in his response email. “Do you know the names of the classmates that are black? How can I identify them since we’ve been having online classes only? Are there any students that may be of mixed parentage, such as half black-half Asian? What do you suggest I do with respect to them? A full concession or just half?”

Klein concluded his email with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that people should not be evaluated based on the color of their skin.

Preet Bains, a UCLA senior, started a Change.org petition urging the university to fire Klein for his response to the student’s email. – READ MORE

