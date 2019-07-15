UCLA Professor Faces 200+ Year Sentence for Smuggling Tech to China

Former University of California professor Yi-Chi Shih has been found guilty on 18 federal charges for funneling American military technology to China.

The 64-year-old electrical engineer has been found guilty of handing stolen U.S. military technology to the Chinese government. Now he faces several lifetimes’ worth of time in a federal prison. Shih’s co-defendant, Kiet Ahn Mai, already pleaded guilty to smuggling charges in December 2018.

The former Los Angeles professor posed as a customer in order to obtain the “monolithic microwave integrated circuits” (MMICs) used in missiles and aircraft on China’s behalf. He was paid for his efforts, which — obviously — he did not choose to report for income tax purposes.

Shih’s charges include mail fraud, wire fraud, subscribing to a false tax return, making false statements to a government agency, conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a protected computer to obtain information, conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, and conspiracy to commit cybertheft. – READ MORE