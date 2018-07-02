UCLA professor dies in ‘mummification’ ritual at Hollywood executive’s home

A California university professor died during a bondage session at the home of a Hollywood executive that went horribly wrong.

Doran George, 48, was found dead inside the home of Skip Chasey, an executive for Hollywood’s William Morris Endeavor agency and known in the BDSM (Bondage, Discipline, Dominance and Submission) community as “Master Skip,” on Nov. 19, 2017.

George, who was born Duncan Gilbert and did not use gendered pronouns, had been wrapped “head to toe in plastic wrap and gaffer’s tape, with small breathing holes at the nose and mouth,” according to an autopsy report obtained late last week by Variety.

“The decedent’s partner observed that the decedent was not reacting properly,” the report states. “The partner checked the decedent closer and realized that the decedent was not breathing. The partner called 911 and began cutting off the plastic and tape.”

George, who had a 16-year relationship with a man named Barry Shils that allowed for sexual activity outside their partnership, had become a regular playmate of Chasey’s over the course of seven months preceeding his death.

When parademics arrived, they were unable to revive George.

The coroner’s office was unable to determine the cause of death and Chasey has not been charged with any wrongdoing, reports Variety.

Chasey’s lawyer, John Duran, told Variety that the two were participating in consensual activity and noted that the coroner did not conclude that the wrapping was the cause of George’s death. – READ MORE

