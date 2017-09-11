UC Berkeley Students want to rename a hall after cop-killer Assata Shaku

University of California, Berkeley students are angry that members of the administration are openly resisting a student body-led effort to rename “offensive” buildings on campus.

But now, 18 months later, students tell the Daily Californian student newspaper, no buildings have switched names, and they’re starting to feel very uncomfortable — and a little like the Berkeley administration doesn’t care if they’re agitated by the slightest whiff of an offensive biography.

But, it also turns out that the student-proposed solution to the “Barrows problem” was just as problematic. According to Campus Reform, the kids wanted Barrows Hall renamed after Assata Shakur (also known as Joanne Chesimard), a member of the Black Panthers who was convicted of murdering a police officer in 1977, escaped prison and now lives in exile in Cuba. The FBI lists Shakur as a “domestic terrorist” and a member of the “extremist group,” the Black Revolutionary Army. – READ MORE