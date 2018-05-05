UC Berkeley Student Government Considers Stripping Funds From College Republicans And Giving Them To Black Student Union

On Thursday, the student government of the University of California, Berkeley, will vote on defunding Berkeley’s chapter of the College Republicans and transferring the funds to the Black Student Union. Senator Rizza Estacio, who proposed the idea, told the student newspaper The Daily Californian that the College Republicans had violated school policy during campus events.

Estacio said, “Some of what this organization has done has broken regulations that we uphold to every registered student organization. I want to make it clear that if you break these rules, you are no longer eligible for our funding.”

As Ema Gavrilovic of The College Fix notes, the Berkeley College Republicans called Estacio’s proposal “poorly researched and unscrupulous,” adding that it was “based on a complete falsehood.” They told The College Fix that the student government “censures Senator Estacio for this poorly researched and unscrupulous proposal … The backdrop of this proposal is based on a complete falsehood.” They also pointed out that the group was “not involved in any capacity with the planning and organization of Free Speech Week … It is deeply concerning that the ASUC may strip BCR of its annual allocation due to spurious reasoning and misinformation.”- READ MORE

