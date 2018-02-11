UC Berkeley plans to allocate $800G for needs of undocumented students

Undocumented immigrants attending the University of California at Berkeley may soon have a designated safe space on campus, as well as an $800,000 fund to address their financial needs.

School Chancellor Carol Christ announced the plans Tuesday, the Daily Californian reported.

She had met with Luis Mora, a junior at the university who was detained in December by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for overstaying in the U.S. on a visitor visa issued in 2009, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The school’s proposal, called an “Undocuaction Plan,” aims to help students who participate in DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), the Obama-era program that delays deportation for people who came to U.S. illegally as children. Mora came to the U.S. from Ecuador. – READ MORE