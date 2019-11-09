UC Berkeley instructor calls rural Americans ‘bad people who have made bad life decisions’

A UC Berkeley graduate student and instructor took to Twitter on Wednesday to vent about his repulsion for rural Americans and why they deserve to live “uncomfortable” lives.

Jackson Kernion, a graduate student who has taught at least 11 philosophy courses at the university, posted that he “unironically embrace[s] the bashing of rural Americans.”

“They, as a group, are bad people who have made bad life decisions,” he said in the since-deleted tweet. “Some, I assume, are good people. But this nostalgia for some imagined pastoral way of life is stupid and we should shame people who aren’t pro-city.”

According to Campus Reform, the Twitter thread started with Kernion advocating against affordable health care solutions for rural Americans, saying that “Rural Healthcare Should be expensive! And that expense should be borne by those who choose rural America!” – READ MORE