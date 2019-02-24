UC Berkeley employee cheered campus assault on conservative activist; potential suspect ID’d

Conservative groups are calling on the University of California, Berkeley to take action against a campus employee who praised an alleged assault on an activist who was recruiting at a table.

The university employee, Yuvi Panda, cheered the alleged assault – which campus police said happened on Tuesday — on Twitter on Wednesday night.

He tweeted: “OH MY GOD THE MAGA PEOPLE ON UC BERKELEY CAMPUS YESTERDAY GOT PUNCHED IN THE FACE BY SOMEONE THIS MAKES ME FEEL EMOTIONALLY SO MUCH BETTER.”

In a news release Friday night, UC Berkeley officials announced that police had identified a potential suspect “Based on current information available to the department,” the statement read, “the suspect is not a student at, or affiliate of, the university.” The person was not named in the news release, which urged anyone with information to share it and aid in efforts at apprehension.

The release also took pains to say that UC Berkeley did not condone such behavior. “Let there be no mistake,” it said, “we strongly condemn violence and harassment of any sort, for any reason. That sort of behavior is intolerable and has no place here. Our commitment to freedom of expression and belief is unwavering.”- READ MORE