Uber Lays Off 400 U.S. Employees, Imports Hundreds of Foreign Workers

Uber Technologies Inc. is laying off 400 American employees at its California offices while seeking to import hundreds of foreign workers through the H-1B visa program.

As detailed by the Mercury News, Uber laid off 88 U.S. employees in August and is laying off about 320 U.S. employees this month at its San Francisco and Palo Alto offices. In total, Uber executives said about 350 U.S. employees had been laid off. The majority of the layoffs are software engineers.

Simultaneously, Uber has sought to import more than 1,000 foreign workers through the H-1B visa to take U.S. jobs in Fiscal Year 2019. This year, alone, Uber asked to import up to 1,129 H-1B foreign workers despite the layoffs.

“When they’re laying off, they shouldn’t be using H-1Bs at all, or maybe sparingly at best,” said Howard University Ron Hira to the Mercury News. “It runs totally contrary to the intent of the H-1B program.”

Every year, more than 100,000 foreign workers are brought to the U.S. on the H-1B visa and are allowed to stay for up to six years. There are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in the U.S. at any given moment. Americans are often laid off in the process and forced to train their foreign replacements, as highlighted by Breitbart News. More than 85,000 Americans annually potentially lose their jobs to foreign labor through the H-1B visa program. – READ MORE