‘U Suck’ sign sparks apology from Washington State transportation officials

A sign reading “U SUCK” graced drivers’ commutes along Interstate Highway 5 in Washington State on Tuesday.

A driver, Ruslan Kozlov, was traveling along I-5 about 1 mile before Exit 154B when he spotted the surprising message on an electronic billboard over the highway, Q13FOX reported.

The Washington State Department of Transportation acknowledged the image was in fact real and blamed it on a “training error.” – READ MORE

