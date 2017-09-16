True Pundit

U.S. Won’t Defend Canada Against Missiles Says NORAD Deputy

Unless Canada joins the United States in its ballistic missile defense (BMD) plan, the U.S. does not have to defend Canada against a North Korean — or any — missile strike.

Constituting the only other member of the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command won’t help Canada either, says Lt.-Gen. Pierre St-Amand, the deputy commander of the continental defense alliance that has guarded the North American skies since 1957.

“The extent of the U.S. policy is not to defend Canada,” St-Amand told the House of Commons defense committee on Thursday when asked about a potential North Korean missile strike on North America. “That’s the fact I can bring to the table.” – READ MORE