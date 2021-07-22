U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Takes Stunning Loss After Kneeling For BLM At Olympic Opener

The U.S. women’s soccer team took a devastating 3-0 loss to Sweden early Wednesday morning in their Tokyo Olympic opener, breaking their 44-game winning streak.

All 22 players on Team USA took a knee in solidarity with the radical leftist group Black Lives Matter before the game, a major point of contention with U.S. fans.

U.S. came into the Tokyo Games with the number one ranking in the world. Sweden is ranked fifth in the world and notably knocked out Team USA on penalty kicks in the 2016 Olympics in the quarterfinals.

The two teams last paired off in April, which resulted in a 1-1 draw, the only game the U.S. women had not won since January 2019.- READ MORE

