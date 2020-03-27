U.S. Surgeon General Rips Media For Hyping ‘Worst-Case Scenarios’

On Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams blasted the media for hyping “worst-case scenarios” when discussing the coronavirus crisis. Adams appeared on CBS “This Morning,” where co-host Gayle King ripped President for a similar perspective to Adams’ arguing that the president had “no medical training.”

As Kyle Drennen of Newsbusters reports, King began the exchange by asserting:

Dr. Adams, let’s talk about ventilators for just a second. You know, doctors and nurses around the country are saying, “Hello, government, we need ventilators, we need ventilators now.” But President Trump seems to have a different take on that. I want you to hear what he said last night and get your response to that.

King then played a clip of the president saying, “But I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be. I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go in major hospitals, sometimes they’ll have two ventilators. So now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?”

Adams, who is an anesthesiologist and vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, answered, “Well, you mentioned ventilators, and Dr. Birx said this, when you look at some of the projections out there, they’re based on worst-case scenarios and doing something. I heard a reporter yelling at Peter Navarro yesterday, ‘Where is a million ventilators?’ A million ventilators for the United States would mean one in 300 people in this country were on a ventilator at once. There is nowhere in the world where we’ve seen that type of spread of coronavirus, not even close. And so, some of these projections are way off. But we are leaning into supply. I was on a meeting with the American Society of Anesthesiologists last week and they’ve identified 70,000 ventilators that are in communities right now that can be converted.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --