U.S. Southern Border Flooded with Nationals from Coronavirus Countries

The United States’ borders have been flooded with thousands of foreign nationals arriving from countries affected by the Wuhan, China-originated coronavirus.

While the U.S. tries to contain the spread of the coronavirus — with leading medical experts blaming international travel and migration for much of the outbreak — nearly 151,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border since October 2019 from 72 affected countries, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reveals.

Since October, for example, 1,657 Chinese nationals have been apprehended at the southern border. About 341 of these Chinese nationals sought to enter the U.S. illegally just within the last few months.

DHS data finds that Chinese nationals are continuing to arrive at the southern border, with about six being apprehended within the last couple of days. There are now close to 81,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China and 3,180 deaths.

“We have a unique public health threat posed by individuals arriving unlawfully at the border, where migrants, law enforcement officials, frontline personnel, and the American public are put at risk,” a senior DHS official told Breitbart News. – READ MORE

