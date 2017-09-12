True Pundit

Entertainment Featured Politics

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Likes, Links a Saucy Porn Video to 3 Million Twitter Followers

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Sen. Ted Cruz has apparently been a busy guy on Twitter.

The Texas lawmaker liked a two-minute porn selection from @SexuallPosts on the social media site. That ‘like’ actually linked the porn video to Cruz’s page for more than an hour Tuesday for his three million followers and anyone else to view.

True Pundit verified that the video was indeed embedded in Cruz’s personal Twitter timeline on his “Likes” page. The video was not linked to his Senate page on Twitter.

The lewd video depicting two women and a man appeared on Cruz’s feed shortly after midnight EST just above another Like entitled “Christian Fellowship.”

The married father of two could not be reached for comment.

A spokesman did not return requests seeking clarification whether Cruz personally liked the tweet or perhaps a staffer with access to Cruz’s personal account recommended the video as a strong play.

If Cruz’s account was hacked, the porn video appeared to be the only lewd post added to his Twitter feed.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Likes, Links a Saucy Porn Video to 3 Million Twitter Followers
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz Likes, Links a Saucy Porn Video to 3 Million Twitter Followers

Sen. Ted Cruz has apparently been a busy guy on Twitter. The Texas lawmaker liked a two-minute porn selection from @SexuallPosts on the social media site. That ‘like’ actually linked th…
True Pundit True Pundit
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

  • MUUUUUUUUUUH RUUUUUUUUSSIANS!

  • A_V

    Just happened to read it, here is a link…for others…

    http://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/141228941

  • BethMSteffen

    Google Offers to everyone”The time to Get More dollars, workfew hours and have More time for family.
    on wednesday I got themselves a Lotus Esprit from earning $9027 this last four weeks.. with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I’ve had . I began this 3 months ago and immediately started bringin in more than $75 per-hour . why not look here
    !sy122d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GooglePerfectJobsEasyCleanJobs/more/cash ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!sy122l..,.

  • LauraFMcGurk

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !su109d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleJobsAppleAdvisersEasyJob/computer/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!su109l..,….