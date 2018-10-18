U.S. Returns To #1 In Economic Category For First Time Since 2008

The United States returned to the top spot as the most competitive country in the world for the first time since 2008 after it made the second highest overall gain from the previous year’s ranking from the World Economic Forum.

The top five countries were the U.S., Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, and Japan — all of which saw their scores increase in 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Economic recovery is well underway, with the global economy projected to grow almost 4% in 2018 and 2019,” the report stated, adding that “recovery remains vulnerable to a range of risks and potential shocks.”

The Journal noted that the warning cited “a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China as a possible hindrance to growth that could potentially derail the recovery and deter investment.”– READ MORE