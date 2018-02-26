U.S. Olympian Gets ROASTED By Leftists On Twitter For Posing For A Selfie With Ivanka Trump

Gibbs, who is the brakeman for the U.S. Women’s bobsled team, met Ivanka at an event on Saturday. Trump and Huckabee Sanders are in South Korea as American goodwill ambassadors and have been in the Olympic crowd, supporting American athletes in several sports, including men’s bobsled and curling, since arriving late last week.

The American athlete just wanted to show how sport unites people, she said on Twitter, and so she offered to take a photo with Trump and Huckabee Sanders. She posted that photo to Twitter early Saturday morning with the hashtag #itsforAmerica.

I’m sorry but they are still complicit and therefore culpable. They can appear nice in person butt get support someone who is racist and taking away rights and healthcare so don’t fall for it. — Anna (@afidla) February 25, 2018

In the wake of reality, I pray you never regret this pic. We have to stop pretending we have to take the high road to lunacy. The only Americans not ill affected by this presidency are the wealthy and the ignorant(who think they arent). Congrats on your medal — Ronnie's daughter (@mecca72) February 25, 2018

Sorry to hear you'll have regret with your Olympic experience looking back in time. Years from now you'll realize how dumb this photo was — Joe (@Joe_Munney) February 25, 2018

But sportsmanship and kindness is unacceptable where the Trump Administration is concerned, and Gibbs was quickly excoriated for daring to touch, if not openly accept a touch from, Ivanka Trump. – READ MORE

