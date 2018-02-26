True Pundit

U.S. Olympian Gets ROASTED By Leftists On Twitter For Posing For A Selfie With Ivanka Trump

Posted on by
Gibbs, who is the brakeman for the U.S. Women’s bobsled team, met Ivanka at an event on Saturday. Trump and Huckabee Sanders are in South Korea as American goodwill ambassadors and have been in the Olympic crowd, supporting American athletes in several sports, including men’s bobsled and curling, since arriving late last week.

The American athlete just wanted to show how sport unites people, she said on Twitter, and so she offered to take a photo with Trump and Huckabee Sanders. She posted that photo to Twitter early Saturday morning with the hashtag #itsforAmerica.

https://twitter.com/_BeaLove/status/967805936403234816

But sportsmanship and kindness is unacceptable where the Trump Administration is concerned, and Gibbs was quickly excoriated for daring to touch, if not openly accept a touch from, Ivanka Trump. – READ  MORE

United States Olympic bobsledder — and Pyeongchang silver medalist — Lauren Gibbs was just trying to share the Olympic spirit when she asked First Daughter Ivanka Trump and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a selfie, and then posted that selfie to Twitter, but it turns out th
