U.S. Oil Production Hits 12 Million Barrels a Day for First Time

A new government report shows the United States crude oil output as reaching new heights in the month of April.

The report said production grew from 2.1 percent in April to 12.16 million barrels a day. Shale production in areas such as the Permian Basin of West Texas have recently experienced a boom, causing U.S. oil production to overtake that of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

“We continue to see the Permian representing the key driver of global oil supply growth for the next five years,” Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Singer told clients in a statement on June 10.

Rystad Energy said earlier this year that the United States would likely produce 12.5 million barrels of oil per day during the month of May. Reports state that an estimated 4 million of those barrels will come from shale oilfields and those numbers are expected to rise by the end of 2020.


