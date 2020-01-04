U.S. Military Kills More Top Iranian-Backed Terrorist Leaders In Airstrikes, Reports Say

The United States reportedly took out more top Iranian-backed terrorist leaders in Iraq late on Friday night in airstrikes in northern Baghdad.

The Associated Press reported: “Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad.”

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi official says airstrike hits cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 3, 2020

“Air strikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday,” Reuters reported. “Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1:12 am local time, he said.”

The strike comes only one day after a strike that was authorized by President Donald Trump took out Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.