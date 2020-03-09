U.S. Military Dispatches Crisis Response Units To Mexican Border

The Department of Defense is deploying Crisis Response Forces to the U.S.-Mexico border to make sure one of its key asylum policies is enforced, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday.

The task forces are part of the Department of Defense’s mission to support the CBP, which has faced difficulty this year with large migrant caravans flooding the border. “At peak of the crisis in May 2019, there were more than 4,800 aliens crossing the border daily – representing an average of more than three apprehensions per minute,” the CBP said.

Under the new plan, more than 150 troops will be shifted from their standby location in Louisiana to the southern border, CNN reported. About 80 will go to the Paso del Norte port of entry in Texas and another 80 will go to the San Ysidro port of entry in California. All will arrive before Sunday and will be in place for two weeks.

The Trump administration’s move comes after a federal appeals court last week blocked the so-called “Remain in Mexico” policy, which requires foreigners to wait in Mexico until their court hearings to enter the U.S. take place. Before the rule, foreigners were simply stopped at the border, given a court date, then released into America under a policy known, unofficially, as “catch and release.” – READ MORE

