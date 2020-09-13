U.S. Marshals Service Reveals Majority of Rescued Sex-Trafficked Children Came From Foster Care

The U.S. Marshals Service recently launched a nationwide effort to recover missing and exploited children. Three major operations rescued over 100 children, many of them from sex traffickers. But a disturbing trend discovered during the operation should launch a nationwide investigation into the American child welfare system. PJ Media reached out to USMS for details on the rescued children and was told that the majority of them came from foster care. This information was ignored in the initial media reports on the operation. Dave Oney, press contact at the USMS, responded via email to questions about the rescued children.

For the Northern Ohio Operation Safety Net: 25 of the 31 children recovered were in DCFS care in either a group homes or foster case. Additionally, seven children have been confirmed victims of sex trafficking.

For Operation Not Forgotten in Georgia: 28 of the 39 recovered were in the care of DFACS; 15 were victims of sex trafficking

For Operation Homecoming in Indianapolis: Of the eight children recovered, two were in foster homes or group homes. Five were runaways with risk factors. One was a noncustodial kidnapping. The bulk of the cases still being worked are foster/group home situations.

The State Department recently confirmed that a large number of children involved in sex trafficking in the United States are coming from foster care. – READ MORE

