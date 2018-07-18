U.S. Marine Veteran’s stolen service dog found safe after Car Thieves dump dog miles from home (Video)

A service dog reported stolen from a U.S. Marine Corps veteran has been found on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Metro police and the community had been searching for Wrigley since he was reported missing. The dog had been in Lana and Tim Whitner’s SUV when it was stolen from a southwest Indianapolis truck stop.

He was found late Wednesday afternoon on the southeast side and is waiting for his owners to pick him up.

His family spoke with Eyewitness News about their loss and the search Tuesday evening.

“I miss him and I need him. So if you have him or you’ve seen him, I need him back,” said U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Lana Whitner about her 2 1/2-year-old dog named Wrigley.

Lana feels lost without the Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, who has been her service dog for the past two years.

“He’s everything. He does everything for me,” said Lana.

Most importantly, Wrigley senses when Lana is about to have a seizure or debilitating migraine.

