U.S. Journalists Mourn Death of Iranian Terrorist

The U.S. media’s peculiar (albeit predictable) response to President Donald Trump’s successful assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani continued on Monday during their coverage of the terrorist’s funeral in Tehran.

“A powerful combination of grief and anger, with shouts of ‘death to America’ echoing through the streets around us.” https://t.co/Ho2Tizj1C6@MarthaRaddatz reports live from Iran. pic.twitter.com/kFrcKycwSg — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 6, 2020

NPR had reporters on the ground covering the “historic day” and attempting to dispel claims that the grief on display in the streets of the Iranian capital was in any way “coerced” by the authoritarian regime.

A wapo natsec columnist RTing this is why media employers will soon be forced to stop all of you from tweeting anything that’s not a link to your own edited and curated work. pic.twitter.com/Z2CE7XuXJx — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 6, 2020

Michael Barbaro of the New York Times highlighted the “amazing images and audio” from the NPR team. Several hours earlier, Barbaro posted a bizarre podcast interview with Times reporter Helene Cooper in which Cooper lamented that the U.S. military was “tragically … very good” at killing people. – READ MORE