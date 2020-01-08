U.S. Journalists Mourn Death of Iranian Terrorist

The U.S. media’s peculiar (albeit predictable) response to President Donald Trump’s successful assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani continued on Monday during their coverage of the terrorist’s funeral in Tehran.

NPR had reporters on the ground covering the “historic day” and attempting to dispel claims that the grief on display in the streets of the Iranian capital was in any way “coerced” by the authoritarian regime.

Michael Barbaro of the New York Times highlighted the “amazing images and audio” from the NPR team. Several hours earlier, Barbaro posted a bizarre podcast interview with Times reporter Helene Cooper in which Cooper lamented that the U.S. military was “tragically … very good” at killing people. – READ MORE

