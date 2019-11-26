U.S. House Intelligence Chairman Says Trump Impeachment Report Early Next Month

The inquiry into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine will enter a new phase shortly after Congress returns to Washington next week when lawmakers issue a report that could lead to impeachment charges against the president, the head of the committee leading the probe said on Monday.

U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the panels involved in the impeachment probe would send a report to the House Judiciary Committee after lawmakers come back on Dec. 3 from the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

In a letter to members of Congress, Schiff also said the report would include a catalog of White House refusals to cooperate with the inquiry, and that the Trump administration’s failure to cooperate could form the basis of a separate article of impeachment – or formal charge of obstruction of Congress – against the Republican president.

“A dozen witnesses followed President Trump’s order to defy lawful subpoenas, and the White House, State Department, Department of Defense, Office of Management and Budget and Department of Energy have provided no documents in response to subpoenas,” Schiff wrote.

“In fact, the Committees did not receive a single document from any executive branch agencies pursuant to our subpoenas,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

Producing the report is a prerequisite for a possible vote in the Democratic-led House on articles of impeachment against Trump.

“The testimony and documents we have succeeded in acquiring reveal a fact pattern that is overwhelming, unchallenged, and damning,” Schiff said in the letter. – READ MORE