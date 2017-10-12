True Pundit

U.S. Has Bombed More Afghan Jihadists in 2017 Than Any Year Since 2012

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has intensified the American air war against the resilient Taliban and growing Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) branch in Afghanistan, dropping 3,328 bombs on the jihadists so far in 2017, more than during any other full year since 2012, military figures reveal.

According to recently released data from the U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT), which covers military activity in the Middle East and the Afghanistan region, the American military had dropped 3,328 munitions on Afghan terrorists as of the end of September, exceeding the number of bombs launched during all of 2016 (1,337), 2015 (947), 2014 (2,365), and 2013 (2,758), respectively.

The U.S. airstrikes launched on Afghan targets so far this year more than tripled the bombs dropped during the same period (January through September) last year.

Airstrikes this year, if they continue at the same pace, could also very well surpass the record 4,084 weapons dropped in 2012. – READ MORE