U.S. Geological Survey warns: Don’t roast marshmallows over volcano

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is warning people not to try to roast marshmallows over a volcano.

A Twitter user asked the USGS Volcanoes Twitter page if it is “safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you have a long enough stick, that is?”

The volcanic activity has created clouds of ash and flowing lava, made nearby areas uninhabitable and also created volcanic vents. Those vents emit high levels of sulfur dioxide that carries health risks. – READ MORE

