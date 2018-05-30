U.S. Geological Survey warns: Don’t roast marshmallows over volcano

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) is warning people not to try to roast marshmallows over a volcano.

A Twitter user asked the USGS Volcanoes Twitter page if it is “safe to roast marshmallows over volcanic vents? Assuming you have a long enough stick, that is?”

Erm…we're going to have to say no, that's not safe. (Please don't try!) If the vent is emitting a lot of SO2 or H2S, they would taste BAD. And if you add sulfuric acid (in vog, for example) to sugar, you get a pretty spectacular reaction. — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 29, 2018

The volcanic activity has created clouds of ash and flowing lava, made nearby areas uninhabitable and also created volcanic vents. Those vents emit high levels of sulfur dioxide that carries health risks. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1