U.S. Funds Scandinavian Humanitarian Group that Helps Islamic Terrorists

A global humanitarian group that receives generous U.S. government funding helps Islamic terrorist organizations abroad and a country that appears on the State Department’s list of nations that sponsor terrorism. The Scandinavian organization, Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), recently settled a case in U.S. federal court by agreeing to pay Uncle Sam more than $2 million to resolve claims that it violated federal funding requirements by providing material support to Iran, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP). Hamas, PFLP and DFLP appear on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control’s specially designated nationals and blocked persons list.

Iran is a fixture on the State Department’s list of countries that repeatedly provide support for acts of international terrorism. Hamas is the Palestinian Islamist group that rules the Gaza strip. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) are radical Marxist revolutionary groups known for their militant tactics, terrorist attacks on civilians, airline hijackings, and suicide bombers. The PFLP’s best known attacks include a suicide bombing at a bus station in Tel Aviv, the hijacking and explosion of three commercial planes belonging to western countries, and a suicide bombing in a West Bank village that killed three and wounded dozens of others. The DFLP’s accomplishments include a terrorist attack in a town that killed dozens of Israeli civilians — many of them children — and a wagon rigged with a bomb in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis.

Laughably, the NPA claims it mistakenly used American taxpayer dollars to help terrorists and that doing so was “an unintentional breach of a clause in an agreement.” The group, which describes itself as the labor movement’s humanitarian solidarity organization, works to bring a more equitable distribution of power and resources to developing nations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. NPA assures, that despite the breach, it maintains a “positive long-term” relationship with the U.S. government, which has filled its coffers with cash since the 1990s. A few weeks ago a federal judge in New York approved a settlement that allows NPA to keep receiving U.S. funds by writing a $2.025 million check as punishment for assisting terrorists. The agreement also says the group must revise its internal policies to ensure it complies with applicable U.S. sanctions laws forbidding that terrorists benefit from American aid. – READ MORE

