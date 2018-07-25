U.S. Christian Pastor freed from Jail after President Trump Leaned on Turkish Government

After spending 21 months in a Turkish prison because of his Christian faith, American Pastor Andrew Brunson has been released and allowed to return to his home in Turkey where he will be under house arrest.

According to the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) which has been representing the North Carolina pastor, Brunson had been on trial for the crime of “Christianization.”

ACLJ chief counsel Jay Sekulow said there have been “bilateral negotiations at the highest levels, including the President of the United States who I was on the phone with yesterday evening and this morning.”

President Trump “has been a key leader on this,” he added.

Trump tweeted last week that it was a “total disgrace” for Turkey to keep the pastor imprisoned.

A total disgrace that Turkey will not release a respected U.S. Pastor, Andrew Brunson, from prison. He has been held hostage far too long. @RT_Erdogan should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

There are still legal hurdles to be cleared before Pastor Brunson will be allowed to leave Turkey.

“The urgency on this is to continue praying for [Brunson],” continued Sekulow. “But he is out of jail. He is home. And the next step is to get him home in the United States.”

