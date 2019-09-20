U.S. Boots Cuban Diplomats for Running Spy Ops on American Soil

The Trump administration on Thursday booted from the United States two Cuban diplomats who were found to be running spy operations on American soil, according to the State Department.

“The Department of State today notified the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the United States requires the imminent departure of two members of Cuba’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations for abusing their privileges of residence,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus announced. “This is due to their attempts to conduct influence operations against the United States.”

Due to these spy attempts, the Trump administration is further restricting travel for all members of Cuba's permanent U.N. mission. They now can only travel in Manhattan.