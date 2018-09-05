Politics Security
U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova: Rod Rosenstein Under Investigation for Fake FISA Warrants (VIDEO)
“Joe diGenova (former U.S. Attorney): It was obvious that a fraud was committed on the court… We can no longer trust the department under Rosenstein, who by the way, he’s got a big problem with FISA… He’s now under investigation and he can’t do FISAs anymore.
Hannity: Whoa! Rosenstein is under investigation?
DiGenova: Rosenstein is under investigation for things that involve the FISA warrants.”
It is FUN to watch these rats scurry. Also FUN to be IN this game. We are living in historic times, folks. You may not realize it. I do. Keep the heat on these maggots and we will keep WINNING.
— Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) September 6, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Former US Attorney Joe diGenova told Sean Hannity on Wednesday night that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is under investigation. Joe diGenova: It was obvious that a fraud was committed on the court… We can no longer trust the department under Rosenstein, who by the way, he’s got a big problem with FISA… He’s now…