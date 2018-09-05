    True Pundit

    U.S. Attorney Joe diGenova: Rod Rosenstein Under Investigation for Fake FISA Warrants (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Joe diGenova (former U.S. Attorney): It was obvious that a fraud was committed on the court… We can no longer trust the department under Rosenstein, who by the way, he’s got a big problem with FISA… He’s now under investigation and he can’t do FISAs anymore.

    Hannity: Whoa! Rosenstein is under investigation?

    DiGenova: Rosenstein is under investigation for things that involve the FISA warrants.”

    BOOM! Joe diGenova: Rod Rosenstein Has a Big Problem - He Is Under Investigation for Things Involving FISA Warrants (VIDEO)
