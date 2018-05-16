True Pundit

U.S. Attorney Investigating Cuomo’s Links to Major Donor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) may find himself in legal jeopardy as U.S. investigators examine donations given to his campaign and grants he handed out to those donors, according to the Albany Times Union.

The report hints that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating the links between Cuomo and Crystal Run Healthcare.

The Times Union‘s reporting reveals that the governor received a significant amount of campaign donations from Crystal Run Healthcare. Then, Cuomo’s Department of Health gave $25.4 million in grants to the health facility – READ MORE

