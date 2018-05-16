U.S. Attorney Investigating Cuomo’s Links to Major Donor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) may find himself in legal jeopardy as U.S. investigators examine donations given to his campaign and grants he handed out to those donors, according to the Albany Times Union.

The report hints that the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating the links between Cuomo and Crystal Run Healthcare.

The Times Union‘s reporting reveals that the governor received a significant amount of campaign donations from Crystal Run Healthcare. Then, Cuomo’s Department of Health gave $25.4 million in grants to the health facility – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1