U.S. Attorney General Barr considers quitting; report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr is considering resigning over President Donald Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, while the department said he was not leaving.

“The Attorney General has no plans to resign,” Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a post on Twitter late Tuesday night.

The Washington Post separately reported on Tuesday that Barr has told people close to Trump about his concerns, but it was not immediately clear if Barr had spoken to the president directly.

“He has his limits,” the newspaper quoted one person familiar with Barr’s thinking as saying.

Barr may be sharing his position with people close to Trump in hopes the president gets the message and stops tweeting about the Justice Department’s criminal investigations, the Post added.

