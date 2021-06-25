U.S. Air Force Base Says Drag Queen Show Was “Essential For Morale”

A U.S. Air Force base responded to controversy about a drag queen show hosted by the base by saying the performance was “essential to the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the military.”

Yes, really.

Nellis AFB staged its first ever drag queen show on June 17th called ‘Drag-u-Nellis’ – which it said was important in teaching military personnel the “significance of Drag in the LGBT+ Community.”

After some veterans raised concerns about why such an event was being hosted, Nellis hit back with a statement defending the show.

So @NellisAFB is having a base-sanctioned drag Queen show; isn’t that awesome? Maybe some of our military “journalists” can call them up and ask them about this. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/CJdGjpuun9 — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) June 18, 2021

“The event was sponsored by a private organization and provided an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the history and significance of drag performance art within the LGBT+ community,” said the statement, adding that “Ensuring our ranks reflect and are inclusive of the American people is essential to the morale, cohesion, and readiness of the military. Nellis Air Force Base is committed to providing and championing an environment that is characterized by equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion.”

The whole effort is part of a Pentagon recruitment drive to appeal to LGBT people, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dismissing criticism of the program as “talking points” that foreign adversaries could “capitalize on.”- READ MORE

