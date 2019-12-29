U.N. Tweet Claims Motherhood Is A ‘Penalty’ Not Every Woman ‘Can Afford’

The war on motherhood continues. Feminists at the United Nations decried one of the most cherished aspects of being a woman as a “penalty” that keeps them from achieving their potential.

In a tweet posted on Christmas Eve, the verified U.N. Women Twitter account published a picture of a fake “violation” related to motherhood, saying, “Not every woman can afford the penalty #WomensProgress2019 #FamiliesOfToday.”

The words “Motherhood penalty” appear in big, bold letters at the top of the photo. Below that an “Issue No.” appears, followed by the name of the “officer” (P. Atriarchy, because of course). Following that, the “Date” and “Time” for the ticket says “Beginning of Time.”

The "violation" is listed as "being a mother." Next to that, a list of "penalties" allegedly incurred.