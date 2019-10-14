U.N. Cries Poor: Cash Crisis Sees Water Coolers Empty, Meetings and Foreign Travel Slashed

The United Nations has begun a series of cutbacks at its New York headquarters, starting with the heating being turned down, the diplomats’ bar shuttering early at 5pm and meetings canceled along with diminished first class global travel budgets.

The cause of the tightening purse strings is simple.

As Breitbart News reported, the globalist organization is running a deficit of $230 million. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned it may run out of money by the end of October unless world governments and their taxpayers immediately lift financial contributions.

Until then, there will be a restriction in operations for an organization often criticized as a debating society for the elites incapable of reform. It is bloated, undemocratic – and very expensive, as any number of U.S. critics from President Donald Trump down have noted.

“We really have no choice,” said Catherine Pollard, a top official in the UN’s management department, in explaining the operational pause.

In a letter to 37,000 fulltime employees, a copy of which was seen by AFP, Guterres laid out the looming cutbacks he said would mean fewer flights and receptions, limits on hiring, fewer documents, reports and translations and even an end to water coolers. – READ MORE