U.N. Chief Heads to Washington with Simple Plea: We Need Your Money

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading for Washington and talks on the organization’s peacekeeping budget. His aim is to secure additional funding after the United States capped its share and threw responsibility back on the rest of the world to step up and fill the void.

The U.S., historically the major contributor to the U.N., announced in December that it would cover no more than 25 percent of the U.N.’s multi-billion-dollar peacekeeping budget, down from 28.47 percent.

Overall, the U.S. contributes more to the U.N. than the next three nations combined, according to a September 2018 Quartz article.

In 2016, the U.S. paid more than $10 billion for the U.N. — about one-fifth percent of the U.N.’s total budget, according to the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Of the $10 billion U.S. contribution, about $4 billion went to mandatory “assessed contributions,” and $6 billion went to “voluntary contributions,” according to CFR. – READ MORE