U.K. May Scrap Coronavirus Daily Death Toll After Experts Find Officials ‘Over-Exaggerating’ Count, Report Alleges

The United Kingdom may scrap its official daily coronavirus death toll counter after a review by Oxford University experts of how the deaths were counted reportedly found that results were being “over-exaggerated.”

“The conclusions of the review, which was ordered by Matt Hancock after it emerged officials were ‘over-exaggerating’ deaths from the virus, are expected this week,” The Telegraph reported. “One expected recommendation would be to stop daily reporting altogether and move to a weekly official death toll instead, a government source said on Sunday night.”

Matt Hancock, the U.K.’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, requested an investigation into Public Health England’s handling of the daily count.

“It came after Oxford University experts revealed a significant proportion of the daily out-of-hospital death toll relates to patients who recovered from the virus weeks or months earlier,” The Telegraph reported. “Under the previous system, anyone who has ever tested positive for the virus in England was automatically counted as a coronavirus death when they died, even if the death was from a car accident.” – READ MORE

