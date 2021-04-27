Tyler Perry’s Oscar Speech Goes Viral: ‘I Refuse To Hate Someone Because They Are A Police Officer’ (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry struck a different tone than other celebrities at the Oscars on Sunday night, denouncing hate of all forms and emphasizing that police officers are not the enemy.

“Refuse hate.” Tyler Perry accepts Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award “I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white or LBGTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.” pic.twitter.com/FjpTaYhKUu — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Perry, accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, told viewers, “In this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour new cycle … it is my hope that all of us would teach our kids, and I want to remember: just refuse hate. Don’t hate anybody.”

“I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are black or white or LBGTQ,” the producer said. “I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.”- READ MORE

