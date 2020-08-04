Tyler Perry Speaks Out in Support of Law Enforcement: ‘We Need More Police’ (VIDEO)

“We need the police…” says director, producer and actor @tylerperry. “…But we need them reformed, we need them trained well and we need the right structure.” pic.twitter.com/FY7W0v7pKg — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2020

Film industry mogul Tyler Perry is weighing in on the calls for police reform while showing his support for law enforcement.

During an interview on “Anderson Cooper 360” Wednesday evening, Perry condemned any initiative that would ultimately take funds from law enforcement agencies.

“You gotta understand this: I am not for taking money from the police department. I think we need more police,” Perry said.

The 50-year-old producer and actor expressed concern about the neighborhood where Tyler Perry Studios is located as he noted a need for more police near his facility. He also stressed the importance of training. – READ MORE

