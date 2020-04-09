Tyler Perry Pays the Bill for Seniors at 44 Atlanta Kroger Grocery Stores and Shoppers at 30 New Orleans Winn-Dixie Stores

Movie mogul and actor Tyler Perry surprised seniors at more than 40 Atlanta-area Kroger grocery stores Wednesday by paying for all their groceries.

WXIA reporter Brendan Keefe reported the Madea star’s generosity.

Keefe added that Perry initially wanted to remain anonymous and was hoping his donation would be reported as coming from the “Atlanta angel.” According to 11Alive, the entertainment mogul and philanthropist paid for the groceries of shoppers in 44 local Atlanta Kroger stores. – READ MORE

