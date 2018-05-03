Ty Cobb out as Trump moves to hire Clinton impeachment lawyer

President Trump will replace White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet Flood, who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.

Cobb has served as the White House’s point man in the Russia investigation. The White House announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of May.

“Emmet Flood will be joining the White House staff to represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Ty Cobb, a friend of the president, who has done a terrific job, will be retiring at the end of the month.”

Sanders said Cobb has been discussing his retirement “for several weeks” and informed chief of staff John Kelly last week of his decision to step aside.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1