Politics
Ty Cobb out as Trump moves to hire Clinton impeachment lawyer
President Trump will replace White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet Flood, who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings.
Cobb has served as the White House’s point man in the Russia investigation. The White House announced Wednesday he will retire at the end of May.
“Emmet Flood will be joining the White House staff to represent the president and the administration against the Russia witch hunt,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Ty Cobb, a friend of the president, who has done a terrific job, will be retiring at the end of the month.”
Sanders said Cobb has been discussing his retirement “for several weeks” and informed chief of staff John Kelly last week of his decision to step aside.– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Trump will replace White House lawyer Ty Cobb with Emmet Flood, who represented former President Bill Clinton during his impeachment proceedings. Cobb has served as the White House’s point man in the Ru