TX State Trooper Getting Death Threats After Shaun King Pushed Fake News Story

What happens when calm investigations of facts and a presumption of innocence are replaced by a torch-carrying “social justice” mob?

One state trooper in Texas just found out, and his story should be a terrifying wake-up call.

A career law enforcement officer named Jarrod K. Hubbard is now facing death threats and has had to shield his family under protection from the Texas Rangers, all because a leftist “social justice warrior” put outrage ahead of the truth.

Shaun King accused a police officer– by name– of sexual assault and threatening to murder a black man. He was completely innocent. pic.twitter.com/4qw48J88xw — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 23, 2018

“His picture was the first thing that came up,” stated Hubbard’s father, who also worked in law enforcement.

“One person posted on Twitter my name and date of birth, my wife’s name and date of birth and my son’s name and date of birth,” the relative continued.

Threats became so bad that a special protective detail had to be deployed to safeguard Jarrod K. Hubbard and his family — even though he had absolutely nothing to do with the original incident, which was proven to be a hoax anyway.

“Hubbard, 37, who’s been with the force for 13 years, was placed under protection of the Texas Rangers on Monday, his father said,” Fox News reported.

“Jarrod Hubbard also was forced to deactivate his Facebook account in order to stop the death threats from coming in; however, he said his aggressors found another way,” that outlet continued. – READ MORE

